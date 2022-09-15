Cookbook Media To Rep Great Wolf

Cookbook Media has been appointed global content distributor by Great Wolf Entertainment, the entertainment umbrella established by Great Wolf Resorts.

The company is introducing its first animated feature, The Great Wolf Pack: A Call To Adventure (1 x 45’). The film follows the adventures of five unlikely woodland friends in their quest to discover the mystical Great Wolf Geyser, an ancient force with the power to whisk them to whimsical new worlds in order to help those in need. The characters will need to harness the power of the Pack, and show that by joining together in friendship, they can overcome any challenges that come their way.

The film was executive produced by Julia Pistor (The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie) and Kent Redeker (Doc McStuffins), and directed by Chris Bailey (Alvin and the Chipmunks, Kim Possible).

Additional projects are currently in development, including more animation, books, and immersive entertainment offerings at Great Wolf resorts.