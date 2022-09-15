ABC Signature To Adapt French Detective Series ‘HIP’

Newen Connect and ABC Signature have inked a deal that will see the Disney TV Studios’ production company develop an English language adaptation of the TF1 detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential). Work has already begun to start adapting the scripts of the series, with showrunner, writing team and cast still to be announced.

Produced by Mediawan’s Septembre Productions and UGC’s Itinéraire Productions, the series has been sold to more than 105 territories and has garnered more than 175 million views globally to date.

HIP follows the investigations of an intellectually-gifted mother of three (Audrey Fleurot), who becomes a consultant for the Lille police.

Photocredit: ©François Roelants / SEPTEMBRE PRODUCTIONS / ITINERAIRE PRODUCTIONS / TF1