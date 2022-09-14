Genius Brand International’s Kartoon Channel! is expanding with new launches in Germany, New Zealand and the Philippines.

In September a FAST Kartoon Channel! will be launched on Waipu, the largest OTT platform in Germany; the company also recently debuted Kartoon Channel! in New Zealand on Samsung TV Plus, and in the Philippines on Tapp Digital.

The channel delivers free family-friendly content, including animated classics for little kids such as The Wubbulous World of Dr. SeussBabar, and Baby Genius, as well as hit content for bigger kids, such as Pac-Man, Angry Birds, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, and original programming. Kartoon Channel! branded blocks are currently available in 65 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet