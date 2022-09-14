Kartoon Channel! Launches in Germany, New Zealand, the Philippines

Genius Brand International’s Kartoon Channel! is expanding with new launches in Germany, New Zealand and the Philippines.

In September a FAST Kartoon Channel! will be launched on Waipu, the largest OTT platform in Germany; the company also recently debuted Kartoon Channel! in New Zealand on Samsung TV Plus, and in the Philippines on Tapp Digital.

The channel delivers free family-friendly content, including animated classics for little kids such as The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Babar, and Baby Genius, as well as hit content for bigger kids, such as Pac-Man, Angry Birds, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, and original programming. Kartoon Channel! branded blocks are currently available in 65 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.