Primetime Emmy Awards Winners

The 74th Emmy Awards were presented yesterday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with Kenan Thompson as a host. Warner Bros. Television’s Ted Lasso once again took top honors at the Emmys, with the comedy series winning four Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series for the second year in a row. And WBTV’s Abbott Elementary made the grade with three Emmys total, including Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for creator/star Quinta Brunson and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph, who delivered an inspirational acceptance speech.

Other titles that picked up big awards were HBO’s Succession (Best Drama Series, Supporting Actor Drama, Writing Drama) and White Lotus (Best Limited Series, Supporting Actor Limited Series, Supporting Actress Limited Series, Director Limited Series, Writing Limited Series); and Netflix’s Squid Game (Lead Actor Drama, Director Drama).

