M7 Germany Expands Line-Up with Fast&FunBox

SPI/FilmBox and M7 Deutschland announced that SPI’s sports channel Fast&FunBox is now distributed to about 160 network operators, such as PŸUR and RFT kabel via cable and IPTV delivery, as part of M7’s PayTV bouquet ‘FamilyHD’.

SPI and M7 distribution deal currently covers a total of nine channels: Dizi, FilmBox Arthouse, FightBox, FunBox UHD, FashionBox, 360 TuneBox, Gametoon, and DocuBox, with more channels to be included in the near future.

SPI International (a CANAL+ company) is a global media company operating more than 42 TV channels, multiple digital products across six continents, and a major player in content distribution and broadcasting worldwide. SPI operates multiple free-to-air and pay-TV channels in CEE, Western Europe, CIS and Adria regions including key European markets such as Poland, Czechia, Romania, Serbia and the Netherlands.