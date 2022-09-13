Incendo and Tubi Partner On Horror Features

Incendo has two additional horror films slated for production in 2022, in conjunction with FOX-owned streaming giant Tubi. The projects include Marry F*** Kill, an original film written by Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin (Terror Train), as well as The Amityville Curse, a new adaptation of Hans Holzer’s iconic novel from the successful franchise, scripted by Dennis Heaton (Motive).

Incendo is in pre-production in Montreal on the films and will also represent distribution on a global scale; Tubi is the commissioning U.S. licensee for both projects.

Incendo and Tubi partnered earlier this year for the collaborative remake of cult classic film Terror Train, which will premiere October 21 in the U.S. as a part of Tubi’s annual month-long Halloween inspired genre celebration, ‘Terror on Tubi’.