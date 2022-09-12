Dandelooo Spends ‘A Day With The Dogs’

French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo will be unveiling new 2D animated TV project A Day with the Dogs at this year’s Cartoon Forum, to be held on September 19-22 in Toulouse.

Adapted from the book series Les toutous by Dorothée de Monfreid, the series is directed by Cédric Guarneri and co-produced by Dandelooo and Barcelona-based audiovisual production company Teidees.

A Day With The Dogs follows the doggy adventures of Popov, a Saint Bernard who is overwhelmed by his troop of crazy pooch cousins. Each episode takes place over the space of a day, during which the pooches are confronted with a simple problem. Good-natured Popov loves the peace and quiet of the countryside, but whenever the holidays come around, he becomes a nanny to his ebullient young cousins.

This character comedy series is aimed at 4 to 7-year-olds.