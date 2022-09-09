TelevisaUnivision Launches PitchTX Program

TelevisaUnivision and National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts launched PitchTX, a new program for aspiring Spanish-Language content creators and journalists. On September 30, aspiring content creators and journalists from Texas will gather in Houston for a day dedicated to increasing Spanish-language representation in the entertainment and journalism industries.

The program aims to cultivate relationships with Spanish-speaking Texans who are pursuing careers as filmmakers, producers, directors, journalists, podcasters, documentarians, and writers. Industry leaders, known names in entertainment and journalism, and representatives from TelevisaUnivision will lead conversations, provide professional reel reviews, and help participants practice pitching creative projects.

In 2021, Latinos only made up 2.9% of lead actors and actresses in all new and returning English language shows (and 5% in English language films).