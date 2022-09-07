Vertigo Films Joins Federation

British independent film and TV production company Vertigo Films inked a deal with France-based international studio Federation Entertainment to take a majority stake in the company.

Federation is a production and distribution company that heralds a new breed of independent European studios. Working with platforms and major players in the industry, Federation is behind several major international productions such as The Bureau, Around the World in 80 Days and teen drama Find Me in Paris.

London-based Vertigo is currently in post-production on new comedy-drama series Mammals, starring James Corden and Sally Hawkins for Amazon, and gangster epic A Town Called Malice by Nick Love, for Sky Max.

Vertigo Films was founded in 2002 by executive producers Allan Niblo and James Richardson. Following Jane Moore’s appointment as CEO in 2014, Vertigo channeled its success into the small screen, producing two of Sky’s most successful original HETV dramas in recent years: Britannia (pictured) and Ashley Walters’ hit Bulletproof.

Founded in 2013, Federation Entertainment, led by Pascal Breton and co-directed by Lionel Uzan, is a global force in the creation, production, financing and distribution of original productions (TV series, films, children’s programs, documentaries) for platforms and broadcasters. Today, the group has a total of 20 subsidiaries or associate production companies based in Paris, Los Angeles, Rome, Madrid, Berlin, Cologne, London, Brussels, and Tel Aviv.