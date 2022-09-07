Up The Ladder: Dynamic TV, Banijay, Quintus, Nicely

Dynamic Television announced that entertainment industry veteran Carrie Stein has joined the company as president of Scripted Television. Stein will be leading Dynamic’s U.S. scripted development slate and expanding its portfolio of global drama through acquisitions and strategic partnerships. She will report directly to Dan March, Managing Partner, and will be based in the company’s Los Angeles office. Stein joins Dynamic Television most recently from AfterShock Media, where she led its global film and television business.

Banijay Benelux has expanded its board of directors to include new Chief Operating Officer Alex Doff. Sitting on the board with CEO, Peter Lubbers and CFO, Colin Delahay, he will also continue as Managing Director, NL Films. In his new role, Doff will be responsible for the business and organizational management of Banijay Benelux. He will also oversee its Legal, Operations and Business Affairs departments.

International factual content distributor and channel owner Quintus Studios announced a new senior executive hire: David Woodford (pictured) has been appointed head of Operations, he will be based in the company’s Berlin headquarters. Woodford was formerly director of Programming Europe at Paramount Global’s Pluto TV Europe. He will be responsible for the cross-platform and geographic optimization of Quintus Studios’ content and workflow management across the business.

Los Angeles based Nicely Entertainment appointed former TF1 executive Rachel Siegenthaler to the newly created position of VP of International Sales. She will be based in Paris and in her new role she will be responsible for international sales and co-productions in the EMEA and across Asia. She will report to CEO Vanessa Shapiro and Scott Kirkpatrick, EVP of Distribution & Co-Productions.