Sabbatical Entertainment Debuts New Doc ‘Persona’

In new one-hour original documentary Persona, Miami-based Sabbatical Entertainment takes a comprehensive look at the history of LGBTQIA+ communities throughout history. The doc highlights the struggles, defeats, victories, and the evolution of the presence of these communities in the world of entertainment, through series, films, music, and artists who are members and essential allies.

Persona is available for all platforms in Spanish and English.