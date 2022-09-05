French Export Figures Released at Unifrance Rendez-Vous

Unifrance Rendez-Vous opened on Sunday, September 4 in Biarritz, France and will run through September 8. Over 240 buyers — 10 per cent of which from VOD companies — from 47 countries, have been invited to screen more than 1,000 French titles in a dedicated video library equipped with 130 viewing stations located at Espace Bellevue. Sixty-two French exhibiting companies are in attendance.

On Monday afternoon, at a press conference held at the Biarritz Casino theater, Unifrance’s Sarah Hemar, CNC’s Cecile Lacoue and SEDPA’s Emmanuelle Jouanole released the 2021 French Audiovisual Export Figures. A total of 375.9 million euro in sales, pre-sales and co-production investments was registered for French audiovisual programs in 2021. Sales in the drama genre are up 21.8 percent compared to the previous year, while sales of animation and documentaries suffered a drop as a consequence of the delays due to the pandemic. Animation remains the genre with the highest exports.

In terms of geographical distribution, Western Europe is still the biggest buyer of French content (with Germany, U.K. and Italy at the top), followed by North America and Asia/Oceania.