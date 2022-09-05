DISCOP Kigali Sets Dates

Basic Lead announced that DISCOP will be back in Rwanda from November 29 to December 1 at the Kigali Convention Center. DISCOP markets are hosted twice a year. Focused on Africa and the Middle East, they bridge the world’s two fastest-growing entertainment and sports marketplaces.

“Big cracks forming in the global distribution and production industries impact countless aspects of markets such as DISCOP. Identifying leads and planning relevant and more focused meetings is key to our survival,” said Patrick Zuchowicki, president and founder of DISCOP.

Underscoring Rwanda’s plans, the Rwanda Film Office will host two presentations that will give delegates a chance to learn more about the talent, expertise, sceneries, and financial assistance they can expect locally. A new educational and networking program dubbed DiscoSport will also premiere in Kigali. Its first focus will be electronic sports and ways to engage video gamers and e-sports fans through compelling live and on-screen experiences.

More than 500 participants spanning over 40 countries are expected to take part in DISCOP Kigali.