A+E Networks EMEA Launches True Crime Streaming Service

A+E Networks EMEA has launched its dedicated true-crime direct-to-consumer streaming service, ‘Crime+Investigation Play’. With more than 1,000 hours of premium programming and local originals, the dedicated true-crime streaming service brings true-crime enthusiasts deeper into the heart of every investigation.

Among the new titles available weekly are the latest U.K. commissions such as Rob Rinder’s Interrogation Secrets and Murdertown 4, in addition to franchises such as Meet, Marry, Murder; The Jail: 60 Days In; and Killer Britain with Dermot Murnaghan, among others.

Subscribers can access ‘Crime+Investigation Play’ for £3.99 a month and won’t need to sign up for a bundle or enter a lengthy contract.