Up The Ladder: Disney Studios

Dana Walden, Disney General Entertainment Content’s chairman, announced that FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier has been appointed to the newly-created role of president of Disney Television Studios and Business Operations for Disney General Entertainment.

In the same announcement, Craig Erwich has been promoted to president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, and Shannon Ryan has been named president of marketing for Disney General Entertainment. All three will report to Walden.

Bryan Noon, who joined Disney from Netflix in 2021, will be stepping down from his role as president of Entertainment.