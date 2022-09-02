‘Running Man Philippines’ Kicks Off On September 3

Reality game show Running Man Philippines officially kicks off this September 3 and 4 on GMA-7 in the Philippines. The project is the first co-production of GMA Network and South Korea’s SBS (Seoul Broadcasting System).

For its pilot episode, Running Man Philippines’ cast members fly to Seoul, South Korea for their first mission. As they arrive at the Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, the runners need to find characters written in the Korean alphabet hidden all around the location and spell out their names in order to earn their name tags, from there they move on to engage in a series of wacky games and exciting races.

Set to showcase their skills and strengths in various races are the cast members led by Glaiza de Castro, Ruru Madrid, Kokoy de Santos, Lexi Gonzales, Angel Guardian, Buboy Villar and Mikael Daez.