Gran Sasso & Cinema at the Venice Film Festival

New book Gran Sasso & Cinema, about the movies that over the years were shot in the Gran Sasso region, a mountain area in central Italy, is being presented at the 79th Venice Film Festival. Written by Andrea Lolli, the book will be released in October and is described as a printed and multimedia guide of the main cinematographic sites and locations of Gran Sasso National Park.

The project — the first of its kind concerning Abruzzo, the Italian region where Gran Sasso is located — will be previewed at the Venice International Film Festival on Tuesday September 6, during a presentation organized by Italy for Movies, the Italian national platform of locations and incentives information for film and audiovisual productions.

Author Andrea Lolli, a multimedia and tourism expert, will be joined by moderator Bruno Zambardino, head of E.U. Affairs and Institutional Coordination of Italy for Movies, Professor Maria Grazia Fanchi of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Cristina Priarone, president of Italian Film Commissions, Carmen Diotaiuti, deputy director of Italy for Movies and Alexander Long, Public Policy manager at Netflix.