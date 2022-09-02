Discovery+ Launches ‘Expedition Borderlands’

Discovery+, Warner Bros. Discovery’s regional streaming service in Asia, will premiere new original docu-series Expedition Borderlands with Levison Wood and Ash Bhardwaj later this month. The four-part documentary streams in India on September 8 and in the Philippines on September 15.

The series features explorer and host Levison Wood on a quest to explore the lives of those living along the volatile border of India and Pakistan. In the past, he has adventured through treacherous terrains in Walking the Himalayas, Arabia with Levison Wood and many other documentaries. This time his travel writer friend Ash Bhardwaj joins him, navigating the borderlands while unraveling the cultural nuances of the India-Pakistan border.

The duo immerses themselves in people’s everyday lives while traveling to some remote and off-beat locations to gain an authentic understanding of the local culture and tradition. As the journey progresses, Bhardwaj discovers his roots and the rich connection he shares with the culture and traditions of both countries.