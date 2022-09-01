Up and Down The Ladder: ITV Studios, Amazon Studios

ITV Studios has appointed Céline Roux as COO of its operations in France. Roux replaces Sébastien Petiot, who’s leaving the company, and will report to ITV Studios France’s CEO Thierry Lachkar. Previously Celine Roux held the post of COO at Newen Studios France.

Amazon Studios Europe’s head of Originals Georgia Brown (pictured) left her position at the streamer yesterday, a week after attending the Edinburgh Film Festival with her UK team. She joined Amazon from FremantleMedia International in 2017 and has been instrumental in growing the Amazon European team from one person to seven country offices. No replacement has been announced yet.