FAME Week Africa Announces 2023 dates

Players in film, television, animation, music, and technology gathered in Cape Town last week, for three days (August 24-26) of industry conversations, content sessions, masterclasses, as well as networking opportunities, in the successful launch edition of FAME Week Africa and correlated events MIP Africa, Cape Town International Animation Festival, Muziki Africa, Media and Entertainment Solutions Africa.

Over 80 content sessions, 120 speakers and 5 masterclasses were held at the MIP Africa and Muziki Theater. Among the best-attended events, Showmax and Multichoice hosted the official world premiere of series Blood Psalms at the Ster-Kinekor theater at the V&A Waterfront. Set in ancient Africa, one thousand days after the fall of Atlantis, the series explores the story of the five surviving houses of Kemet as they find themselves beset with fears of a prophesied end of days.

Netflix sponsored the Brave Ones lounge, a networking hub with a focus on African content, and Cape Town nightlife was showcased at the FAME-ous party, held at the Cabo Beach Club with a stellar line-up of performers.

Next year’s dates have been set for September 6-8, 2023.