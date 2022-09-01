Dandelooo Sells ‘Mum Is Pouring Rain’ To RAI

French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has signed a deal with Italian public broadcaster RAI for the 26-minute short film Mum is pouring rain, created by Hugo de Faucompret. The short, enriched with striking hand-painted backgrounds, is the winner of the Jury Award for a TV Special at Annecy and Best Animation Award at Shanghai TV Festival 2021, the special was also shortlisted this year for the 94th Academy Awards.

Mum is Pouring Rain is a touching story of 8-year-old Jane who must spend Christmas on her own with her grandma, while her mother struggles with depression. The holidays turn out to be quite an adventure as Jane meets new friends.

Dandelooo is also currently in the process of expansion with the opening of new offices in Milan. International Sales and Acquisition manager Gennarino Romano (Rino) will spearhead the Milan office. He will be responsible for co-production, acquisitions & international sales for CEE, CIS, Germany, Italy, and Portugal.