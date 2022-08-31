WildBrain Greenlights Three New Projects

Canada’s Wildbrain Television announced that its broadcast network Family Channel has greenlit three new projects in partnership with a variety of indie Canadian producers. WildBrain has also acquired global distribution rights for all three properties.

The slate is topped by live-action feature Life with Luca, a 90-minute spin-off of beloved franchise Life with Derek; the film is produced by Shaftesbury, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and Shaw Rocket Fund.

Twenty four-minute CG-animated shorts Slugterra: Ascension are produced in partnership with Epic Story Media and will join the classic library of Slugterra episodes. Family Channel’s new series Summer Memories adds five half-hour episodes about the summer adventures of best friends Jason and Ronnie; produced in partnership with A&N Productions, Aircraft Pictures and Yeti Farm Creative.