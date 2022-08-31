Sabbatical Entertainment Debuts ‘Luminaries’

Sabbatical’s new original documentary series Luminaries takes viewers into the lives of giants in the field of music, performing arts, politics, finance, technology, and unique personalities who have changed the world.

The first installment profiles Volodymir Zelenski, Ukraine’s President, and his incredible evolution from comedian to leader, who dares to fight a devastating war, gaining the support and admiration of the entire world.

Sabbatical Entertainment plans to release five docu-series a year. Each episode will detail and highlight the journeys of an eclectic group of icons, ranging from ‘The King of Rock & Roll – Elvis Presley’ to ‘Queen Elizabeth II’, among others.