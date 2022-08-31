Mediawan Rights & Secuoya Studios Partner on ‘Zorro’

Mediawan Rights will be the international distributor of new series Zorro, a reboot of the iconic franchise about the masked vigilante currently in production by Spain’s Secuoya Studios for Prime Video (U.S., Latin America and Spain). Filming began on July 25 and will run until the end of this year.

Set in the 1830s in Los Angeles, the 10-episode series is a modern adaption of the adventures of the masked avenger with a double identity. Actor Miguel Bernardeau (Elite) will play lead character Don Diego de la Vega and La casa de Papel’s Javier Quintas will direct.