Up The Ladder: Berlinale

The Berlin International Film Festival appointed a new delegate to its delegate network.

Los Angeles-based industry expert Jacqueline Lyanga has been brought on as the U.S.-Delegate for the festival. She will consolidate contacts with U.S. film industry and filmmakers, assist in scouting films, and organize the Berlinale’s U.S. West Coast screening tours.

Lyanga will work closely with Ryan Werner, who has been a U.S. delegate for the festival since 2019,

Carlo Chatrian, artistic director of the Berlinale, remarked, “We are happy and proud to have Jacqueline Lyanga on our team, and looking forward to working alongside her. I have known her for many years and admire her taste, energy, and personality. Along with Ryan Werner, I am sure she will do a terrific job strengthening our ties with the U.S. film industry.”

Photo credit: Michael Buckner