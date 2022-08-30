MIPCOM To Host ‘The English’ Screening

RX France and All3Media International will host a red-carpet screening of The English at MIPCOM Cannes.

Held on October 16, 2022, the screening will take place in the Grand Auditorium in the Palais des Festivals and will be followed by a Q&A session with talent. Lead stars Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer will be in attendance, as well as writer and director Hugo Blick.

Produced by Drama Republic and Eight Rooks, The English follows Lady Cornelia Locke and Eli Whipp on a journey across 1890 mid-America, with core themes of identity and revenge. The series will be available on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the U.K., Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. All3Media International serves as the distributor.

Lucy Smith, RX France Entertainment Division director said, “MIPCOM Cannes is back at full strength this year with the biggest global stars hosting screenings of eagerly awaited international series. And what a cast, and what a series to start us off this year. A huge thanks to All3Media International and all the partners for making it happen and we look forward to welcoming Emily, Chaske and Hugo to Cannes and the Grand Auditorium.”