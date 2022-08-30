HiddenLight To Co-Produce ‘In The Shadow of Beirut’

HiddenLight Productions signed on to co-produce the feature documentary In the Shadow of Beirut.

Co-directed by Stephen Gerard Kelly and Garry Keane, In the Shadow of Beirut offers a cinematic portrait of modern-day Lebanon through the eyes of four families living in impoverished neighborhoods of the city. The film follows these families through the pandemic and the economic crisis in the country.

Cyprus Avenue Films serves as the lead producer, with production partners including About Productions, Real Films, and Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion.

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, and Siobhan Sinnerton will serve as executive producers for HiddenLight.

Sinnerton, SVP Unscripted at HiddenLight, commented, “In the Shadow of Beirut is a powerful story of resilience and hope in the face of hardship and uncertainty. It has been many years in the making and we are incredibly proud to be helping to bring this important film to the screen.”