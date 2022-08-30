Cinedigm Brings RetroCrush To Philo

Cinedigm launched its digital channel RetroCrush on the streaming service Philo.

RetroCrush showcases a varied lineup of more than 100 classic anime TV and 40 movies. Upcoming highlights include Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie, City Hunter, and Project A-ko.

David Chu, EVP and general manager of Cinedigm Networks, commented, “Cinedigm is pleased to become part of Philo’s lineup and to offer tons of anime content to its existing subscriber base while also attracting new viewers.”

Jane Marks, director of Content Acquisition at Philo, added, “We frequently survey our customers about what kind of content they would like to see added to our platform, and we consistently see anime as a top user request. After a lot of time and research, we’re excited to bring RetroCrush on as our first entry into the category.”