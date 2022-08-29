Know How Flights Fly the Friendly Skies While Flying

Soon the international film/television content sales/acquisition sector will begin planning trips to attend markets in Cannes (MIPCOM), Santa Monica (AFM), Cancun (MIP Cancun), and Singapore (ATF). In between, some of them might even attend the Jornadas cable TV conference in Buenos Aires, and/or DISCOP Africa in Kigali.

Since most of these locations are reachable by plane, market participants will soon start pestering their airline contacts for help with such things as securing access to a lounge, not having to pay a fee for extra luggage, getting priority boarding, snagging the best seats on the plane, and getting first-class meals served in economy.

But there are other perks that don’t require bartering tickets to Saturday Night Live for airline considerations.

Indeed, during flights, some passengers are entertained and amused by simple things like the flight tracker, and would rather pay attention to that for the duration of their flight than watch movies or TV shows, or play videogames. Knowing the flight tracker’s popularity, each airline has its own tracker with an original design and display. But flight trackers that can be found online are often better, as they can indicate arrival gates, anticipate any turbulence, track the flight path, and report delays.

The service, provided by several online sites, is so popular that it recently ended up in the pages of the New York Times (August 14, 2022) with an extended article about its popularity.

Even though the NYT article focused mainly on Flightradar24, there are other services that are just as good and much easier to navigate. These include FlightAware, Flight Tracker, and Flightview, which, together with other online services that specialize in seat evaluation (such as SeatGuru, Seatmaestro, and Flight Seat Maps) are some of the best sites for travelers.