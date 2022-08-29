Nippon TV Inks New Deal With Netflix

Nippon TV closed a new deal with Netflix. Nippon TV licensed 13 of its popular anime titles to stream non-exclusively on the global streaming platform.

As of September 1, 2022, the initial titles available for streaming will include HUNTER X HUNTER, Ouran High School Host Club, and Claymore.

Additional titles include DEATH NOTE, DEATH NOTE: Relight, DEATH NOTE: Relight 2, From Me to You, Berserk, Parasyte -the maxim-, NANA, Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting!, and MONSTER.

Akane Inoue, Anime Sales and Licensing, International Business Development, Nippon TV, commented, “Given the tremendous success of Old Enough! around the world, coupled with our drama series and entertainment shows streaming to large audiences in Asia, we are truly honored to be announcing this new deal with Netflix for some of our most beloved anime series in our catalogue,” commented Inoue. “For many years, anime has been a driving force at Nippon TV where we have been producing hit anime titles such as HUNTER X HUNTER, DEATH NOTE, and many more. With anime continuing to surge in popularity around the world, the timing could not be better for this exciting partnership with Netflix. I have no doubt anime fans will be talking about these titles the world over.”