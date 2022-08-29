Ewan McGregor To Star In ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ For Paramount+

Paramount+ confirmed that actor Ewan McGregor will star in the lead role of the upcoming series A Gentleman in Moscow.

Produced by eOne in association with VIS, the drama series is an adaptation of the novel by Amor Towles. McGregor will play Count Alexander Rostov, who, after the Russian Revolution, is banished by a Soviet court to an attic in the Metropol Hotel. In his new life within the hotel, he will discover the value of friendship, family, and love.

McGregor serves as an executive producer as well as writer and showrunner Ben Vanstone. Tom Harper, Xavier Marchand, and Towles will also serve as executive producers.