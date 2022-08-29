Apple TV+ Reveals New Kids And Family Slate

Apple TV+ will highlight new original and returning series in its fall slate of children’s and family entertainment programming.

New series include animated series Sago Mini Friends (pictured), mixed-media puppet and 2D animation series Slumberkins, and futuristic anthology series Circuit Breakers. Animated preschool series Interrupting Chicken will also join the slate.

Returning titles include Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Get Rolling with Otis, and Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show, and a new season of Ghostwriter with a new cast.