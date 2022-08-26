Up The Ladder: TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision brought on Ralf Jacob to serve as executive vice president of Global Broadcast Engineering.

Jacob will be responsible for implementing the company’s global engineering transformation. He will also lead TelevisaUnivision’s strategic partnership with Google concerning supply-chain technology.

Prior to joining TelevisaUnivision, Jacob served as chief revenue officer, then president, of Verizon Digital Media Services.

Wade Davis, chief executive officer of TelevisaUnivision, stated, “We are excited to welcome Ralf to the TelevisaUnivision leadership team. His engineering expertise and deep technological acumen will help elevate and strengthen our programming infrastructure and bring our award-winning shows and acclaimed tentpoles to nearly 600 million Spanish-speakers through a seamless viewing experience. Ralf’s leadership, knowledge, and skill are a formula for success in the ever-changing and highly competitive media industry.”