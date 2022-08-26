Mongolian National Film Council Invite Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix And More

The Mongolian National Film Council will invite executives from major production studios to learn about Mongolia’s film industry benefits.

Led by Nomin Chinbat, Minister of Culture of Mongolia, the tour will include meetings with government officials and MNFC staff. The agenda will also include a tour of Ulaanbaatar, the capital city of Mongolia, and its production facilities. Attendees will also meet with local executives, artists, and production companies.

Confirmed participants include Jay Rosenwink, senior vice president at Warner Bros.; Carrie Regan, vice president of Global Content Production at Discovery; Krutin Patel, production manager at HBO/HBO Max; Carlos Lugo, vice president of Production at Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios; and Songlee Lee, production management manager at Netflix Korea.

Minister Chinbat remarked, “Mongolia has so much to offer in terms of unique natural beauty and the large urban city of Ulaanbaatar which employs many talented film professionals and modern production facilities. We are pleased to welcome some of the world’s top studios to our country to highlight our very generous film rebates and showcase how Mongolia is open for international business and investment.”