WildBrain Signs On New Broadcasters For ‘The Deep’ S4

A Stark Production, WildBrain, and Infinite Studios confirmed additional broadcast partners for the fourth season of The Deep.

In its fourth season, the animated series The Deep will see the Nekton family finding the fabled city of Lemuria and unlocking new mysteries. The season will continue to follow the Nektons as they go out in search of their family. The show is based on the graphic novel series created by Tom Taylor and co-creator James Brouwer.

Global distributor WildBrain inked new deals with RTP in Portugal, NRK in Norway, TVP in Poland, YLE in Finland, Radio Canada in Canada, and MBC Group’s channel MBC3 and streaming platform Shahid for the Middle East and North Africa.

Caroline Tyre, VP Global Sales & Rights Strategy at WildBrain, said, “It’s fantastic how The Deep continues to engage kids and families, winning new fans with each season in multiple markets across the globe. The stories are unique and relevant, with characters that resonate fully with this demographic, and these new deals underscore this international success and broad appeal.”