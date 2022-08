Berlinale Co-Production Market Opens Call For Projects

Berlinale Co-Production Market announced its call for projects.

International producers will have the opportunity to submit new feature-length film projects in need of co-producers and financiers. The deadline is September 30, 2022.

The Co-Pro Series will also accept new series projects until October 15, 2022.

The Berlinale Co-Production Market will run from February 18-22, 2023.