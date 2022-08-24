Venice International Film Fest To Feature Ukrainian Day

La Biennale di Venezia confirmed that Ukrainian Day will take part of the Venice International Film Fest.

On September 8, 2022, several initiatives will take place in support of Ukraine and Ukrainian artists. Held at the Venice Production Bridge’s Spazio Incontri, the Ukrainian Day programming will begin with opening remarks from Roberto Cicutto, president of the Biennale, and Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the festival.

Speakers will include Yaroslav Melnyk, the ambassador of Ukraine to Italy; Marina Kuderchuk, the head of the National Cinema Institution of Ukraine; Boris Filonenko, the curator of the Ukrainian Pavilion at the 59th Biennale Arte; Daria Tregubova, the Cultural Attaché of Ukraine, actress and filmmaker; among others.

The day’s agenda will also include a presentation of Ukrainian projects in all stages of production.