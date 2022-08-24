Peacock Secures Next-Day Streaming For NBC And Bravo Programming

Peacock will become the next-day streaming home for NBC and and Bravo.

Starting September 19, 2022, NBCUniversal’s streaming service will offer next-day access to current seasons of programming. From NBC, viewers will be able to watch episodes of Law & Order, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and much more.

Peacock will also provide access to Bravo series such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Below Deck, Top Chef, Southern Charm, and more.

Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal, commented, “We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long. From Sunday Night Football and Jurassic World: Dominion to Saturday Night Live and The Office, Peacock is the streaming home for NBCUniversal and beyond, providing customers a massive premium content offering across TV, Film, Sports, and News.”