FAME Week Africa Kicks Off

FAME Week Africa opened its doors at the Cape Town International Convention Center.

The opening address featured Reuben E. Brigety, ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, among others. He commented, “I hope American producers and creative industry representatives will use this opportunity to meet new talent and acquire products. We need to tell the story of Africa, and we need the story to be told by Africans.”

A range of panels and activities will take place across the MIP Africa Theatre, the Muziki Africa Theatre, and the Cape Town International Animation Festival.

The MIP Africa Theatre welcomed conversations on surviving on set, collaboration, LGBTQ+ representation, as well as talks with Multichoice executives on the pitching process, co-productions, and content sales and distribution.

JP Smith, Cape Town’s Alderman, remarked, “Cape Town is a city with unrivalled culture and diversity, boasting a heady mix of old and new. Nothing speaks to this more than the city’s nightlife, arts and entertainment scene.”