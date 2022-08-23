TIFF Announces Industry Selects Lineup

The Toronto International Film Festival unveiled the selection of films to be featured in the TIFF Industry Selects track.

The family-friendly lineup includes Georgia Oakley’s Blue Jean, Hilmar Oddsson’s Driving Mum, Bill Pohlad’s Dreamin’ Wild, Avan Jogia’s Door Mouse, Lotfy Nathan’s Harka, Steve Buscemi’s The Listener, Laura Mora’s Kings of the World, Neil Maskell’s Klokkenluider, Kasia Roslaniec’s Salt Lake, and Arian Vazirdaftari’s Without Her.

Norm Wilner, programmer, Digital Releasing and Industry Selects, commented, “We’ve worked to build a selection that will appeal to buyers as well as audiences. We aim to celebrate new voices and showcase international talent, in line with the Festival’s global spirit.”