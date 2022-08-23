HBO Max Greenlights ‘Playing Dirty’

HBO Max ordered the new Spanish-language series Playing Dirty.

Produced by Pokeepsie Films, the comedy series portrays a soccer agent, Alberto Martín Ruiz, who leaves a large soccer agency to start his own venture. Among the daily struggle of his career and his stressful family life, disaster strikes when his biggest client leaves and his girlfriend dumps him.The series stars Hugo Silva, Dafne Fernández, Oscar Casas, and more.

Playing Dirty was created by Jorge Valdano Saenz and Pablo Tebár, based on an idea by Carolina Bang and Álex de la Iglesia. Production began in Madrid.

Miguel Salvat, VP Original Programming and commissioning editor for Iberia, HBO Max said, “We live in a global society that idolizes young people who kick a ball and go on to earn fortunes and power comparable to big business tycoons. It’s this world of excess that Playing Dirty explores, and as we find out, it’s not just on the pitch where the players risk the most serious injuries.”