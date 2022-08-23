Banijay Group CEO To Keynote At MIPCOM

RX France confirmed that Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay Group, will present a keynote at MIPCOM.

As part of the Media Mastermind keynote programming Bassetti will take the stage on the second day of the market, which runs from October 17-20, 2022.

Bassetti will discuss his insights on Banijay’s strategy and broader industry trends.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior, remarked, “MIPCOM CANNES is back and supersized this year. Hearing from the man at the helm of what is now one of the world’s largest independent production groups couldn’t be more appropriate. We look forward to warmly welcoming Marco back to Cannes and back to the Grand Auditorium stage.”