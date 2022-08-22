Arthur Cohn’s Films Acquired and Restored by Multicom

Two years ago, Beverly Hills, California-based Multicom acquired some of the Arthur Cohn library, which consists of seven films, six of which have now been fully restored in 4K.

The Swiss-born 95-year-old Cohn is an American independent film producer. Throughout his long career, which began in 1961, he has produced 26 films, six of which have won Academy Awards.

The Cohn films acquired by Multicom span the period between 1962 and 1999. They are:

Sky Above, Mud Below: Directed by Pierre-Dominique Gaisseau, the film won the 1962 Oscar for Best Documentary.

Black and White in Color: Directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud, this film was the 1977 Oscar winner for Best Foreign Language Film.

The Yellow Star: This film was a 1981 Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary. It is the only one of the films acquired by Multicom that has not yet been restored, but it is still available for international licensing.

Dangerous Moves: Directed by Richard Dembo, this film was released in 1985 and went on to receive a Golden Globe nomination for Best Foreign Film, as well as win the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

White Lies: This 1997 film, directed by Ken Selden, starred Rosanna Arquette, Jared Harris, Harvey Fierstein, and Terry Kinney.

One Day in September: Michael Douglas served as the narrator for this 1999 Academy Award-winning documentary about the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Children of the Night: This 1999 short film featured images of children who died during the Holocaust. Children is the only one of the seven films acquired by Multicom to have been shot in black and white.