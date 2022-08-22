Up The Ladder: GMA Network

GMA Network appointed Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes as senior vice president.

Gozon-Valdes will oversee Talent Development and Management, Program Management, Human Resources, Legal, Worldwide, and some subsidiaries. Her new role will be effective as of September 1, 2022.

Gozon-Valdes currently serves as a programming consultant to the chairman and CEO of GMA Network. She was also recently appointed as consultant to Sparkle, GMA’s talent management arm, and president of GMA Films.

She has served as a director of GMA since 2000. She has served in several leadership roles across the network, including president of GMA Worldwide, among other roles.