Peacock Original Series ‘The Resort’ To Air On NBC

Peacock will debut its original series The Resort will air on NBC on August 24, 2022.

Produced by UCP, the comedic thriller tells a multi-generational coming-of-age story about a couple who become embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries. Starring William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti, among others, the series follows this couple on their anniversary trip that puts their marriage to the test.

Ben Sinclair directs the series. Executive producers include showrunner and writer Andy Siara, Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, and Allison Miller.

Lisa Katz, president of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, commented, “Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of The Resort, and bringing the premiere episode to NBC is the perfect way to introduce it to new fans.”