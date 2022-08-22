Canela Media Teams Up With Moonbug On Kids Programming

Canela Media bolstered its children’s content lineup for Canela Kids with new partnerships.

Canela Media teamed up with Moonbug Entertainment and Blue Ant Media. Canela Kids will now feature three new linear channels in Spanish.

Moonbug Kids will highlight global sensations such as CoComelon, Blippi, and My Magic Pet Morphle, among others from Moonbug.

From Blue Ant Media, Love Nature shares inspiring stories about the beauty and wonder of nature.

Mundo Pequeño offers a curated channel for preschoolers with titles such as Pocoyo and Rainbow Ruby.

Isabel Rafferty Zavala, co-founder and CEO of Canela Media, commented, “Canela Kids is a kid-friendly place for Latino parents to share and celebrate Hispanic culture through a variety of content options 100% in Spanish. Canela Media’s authentic content supports the growing need and interest from Hispanic parents to share their language and roots with their children.”