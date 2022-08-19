FAME Week Africa Features Content Sessions, Women In Film, And More

FAME Week Africa kicks off next week from August 24-26, 2022, in Cape Town, South Africa.

FAME Week Africa brings together a range of co-related events, including MIP Africa, Cape Town International Animation Festival, Muziki Africa and Media & Entertainment Solutions Africa.

The event will feature more than 60 content sessions with top-level executives across the film, television, animation, and music industries. In addition to exhibitors representing all sectors of the entertainment world, there will also be the MultiChoice Pavilion.

As part of MIP Africa, the agenda highlights Women in Film programming with discussions on the role of women in the film and television industry on August 25.

FAME Week wraps up with The FAMEous Party at the Cabo Beach Club, where global creatives can connect and converse, as well as hear a line-up of musical artists.