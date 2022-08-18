Entertainment on the Air is a Mystery in the Air

Entertainment is a big topic in the air travel industry, so much so that it even has its own summit. The next one is set for September 29, 2022 at the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel across from Russell Square.

Organized by Business Travel News (BTN) magazine, the event recently celebrated its seventh year, but is still a bit of a mystery. David Meyer, executive director, Conference Content and Strategy for The BTN Group, explained: “The BTN Group Entertainment Travel Summit program is a conference for entertainment, media, and sports travel buyers and managers, sponsors, and speakers only.”

Even though the event is well publicized in BTN’s own publication, Meyer said, “We don’t issue a press release because this event is for a relatively small targeted group.”

He went on to say that “We don’t allow any other press to attend and we hold the summit on a not-for-attribution basis, so that our attendees will freely share their experiences managing non-employee travelers, advancing sustainability, and negotiating for travel supplier services, as well as other issues.” Which could indicate that they don’t see themselves purely as “press,” but rather as an industry’s organ.

He continued: “We have some travel suppliers sponsoring the one-day conference, but it’s not a trade show with exhibits, just a conference for the people who provide travel and meetings services for their companies to discuss their concerns.”

Finally, he said, “We’ve been holding the program for seven years, mostly as in-person conferences in Los Angeles, but of course we had to offer it virtually when the pandemic hit. We held our seventh annual summit back at the Loews Santa Monica in May. Now we’re getting ready to hold our inaugural in-person Entertainment Travel Summit in London. That’s as much as I can tell you about this closed event.”