Gusto TV Scores Global Deal With VIDAA+

Gusto TV struck a global deal with VIDAA+.

Gusto TV offers exceptional production values and quality storytelling with its hundreds of hours of proprietary content. The new collaboration sees Gusto TV’s culinary programming available to VIDAA Smart TV OS users.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “Gusto TV celebrates culture and diversity in fun and innovative ways, sharing our stories and ethos with audiences around the world. With availability in 155 countries, VIDAA+ allows us to further our reach globally, and we’re looking forward to having viewers come eat with us!”