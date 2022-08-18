Envision Entertainment Options Inspector Mislan Book Series

Envision Entertainment optioned the rights to develop Rozlan Mohd Noor’s Inspector Mislan books for television.

The book series begins with 21 Immortals: Inspector Mislan and the Yee Sang Murders, a crime thriller that follows a tough street cop in investigating three murders.

David Barron, director at Envision Entertainment, said, “Once I started reading 21 Immortals I realized the enormous potential the Inspector Mislan character has for both film and television production, so optioning the books has been the first step in bringing this gritty Malaysian cop to life on screen.”

Michael Nakan, chief content officer at Envision Entertainment, remarked, “Thanks to the uniquely creative writing of Rozlan Mohd Noor, I am delighted we have the opportunity to bring Inspector Mislan to the television audience. We intend to partner a Malaysian writer/filmmaker with a British one in order to make high quality, authentic content which works for both local and global audiences.”